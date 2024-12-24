New Delhi

Five Indian Army soldiers killed as vehicle falls into gorge in J&K's Poonch

Five soldiers of the Indian Army were killed on Tuesday (Dec 24) in a vehicular accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector. In a post on X, the White Knight Corps of the army said that the accident occurred during operational duty in Poonch.

American Airlines resumes all US flights grounded due to technical glitch

American Airlines on Tuesday (Dec 24) lifted an hour-long ground stop of all its flights during the busy holiday travel period in the US due to an unspecified technical issue.

Fire breaks out in Eiffel Tower, thousands evacuated: Report

Around 1,200 people were evacuated after a fire alarm buzzed due to a short circuit in France's most attractive tourist place, the Eiffel Tower, on Tuesday (Dec 24). After the chaos, the tower's management company said it was not a fire but a short circuit, the British news agency Mirror reported.

'Will act against them...,' Israel vows to target Houthi leaders

After Houthi militants in Yemen fired ballistic missiles in Israel on Tuesday (Dec 24), Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Israel will begin targeting the Houthi rebel group, further vowing that Israel will not allow missile and drone fire on the country.

South Korea opposition considering to impeach acting president

South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Tuesday (Dec 24) said that they are considering impeaching acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo after he refused to sign into law special bills to investigate his impeached predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee by Christmas Eve.

Agra gym trainer poses as RAW agent, allegedly rapes Canadian woman

A gym trainer from India's Agra has been charged with "rape" and "criminal intimidation" for sexually assaulting and exploiting a Canadian woman, posing himself as a RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) agent.

Turkey factory explosion: 12 killed, four injured in blast at explosives unit

A blast ripped through an explosives factory in northwest Turkey on Tuesday, killing 12 people and injuring four, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, adding that an investigation had been launched.

'Makes no sense': Trump hits out at Biden for death sentence commutations

US President-elect Donald Trump blasted the current president Joe Biden for commuting the death sentences of almost every American federal prisoner. The outgoing US president announced his final month in the White House that he was converting the death sentences of 37 inmates out of a total of 40 who are waiting for federal execution to life without the possibility of parole. Nine inmates among them were convicted of murdering fellow prisoners, and five are also murder convicts.

Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker reacts to Khel Ratna award snub

Two-time Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker has asked everyone to 'stop speculating' on her Khel Ratna award snub. The comments come after her father made 'strong-worded' remarks about Bhaker not being in the list of award recipients.

Aishwarya Rai makes an appearance on Academy's IG page thanks to Jodha Akbar

Aishwarya Rai just got featured on the official social media accounts of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the body that organises the Oscars annually. On Monday, the Academy shared a video clip of Aishwarya Rai from the hit film Jodha Akbar with a special announcement. The 2008 film featured Aishwarya Rai as Queen Jodhabai and Hrithik Roshan as Mughal Emperor Akbar.