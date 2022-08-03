Top 10 world news: 27 Chinese warplanes flew into Taiwan's air defence zone, volcano erupts in Iceland, & more

The United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has left Taiwan. Her next stop is the ongoing Asia tour in South Korea and after that, she will head to Japan. Twenty-seven Chinese warplanes flew into Taiwan's air defence zone. a volcano has erupted on a mountain near Iceland's capital Reykjavik.

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip provokes China: A win for her, but a headache for the region

The United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed from Taiwan on Wednesday (August 3) evening, ending a historic as well as a controversial tour. The vital trip has angered China, which believed that Pelosi's visit to the island nation would "lead to egregious political impact". This was the highest-level US visit to Taiwan in 25 years.

Taiwan's defence ministry says 27 Chinese warplanes enter air defence zone

In the aftermath of the United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, twenty-seven Chinese warplanes flew into the island nation's air defence zone on Wednesday (August 3).

Volcano erupts again near Iceland's capital, again

The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said on Wednesday (August 3) that a volcano has erupted on a mountain near Iceland's capital Reykjavik. Media reports stated that it is close to the country’s main airport.

A foreign arms depot in Ukraine's Lviv region has been destroyed, says Russia

The Russian defence ministry on Wednesday said that a depot of foreign arms near the city of Lviv, Ukraine has been destroyed in a missile strike. The depot in western Ukraine housed weapons supplied by Poland.

Top Iran and US negotiators to resume frayed nuclear talks in Vienna

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani said on Wednesday (August 3) that in a statement that it was sending a delegation to Vienna to resume talks to revive the 2015 agreement on its nuclear programme.

Speakers close UK parliament's TikTok account after Tory leaders protested app's Chinese links

A day after New Zealand House speaker warned the lawmakers to not use the Chinese app TikTok, the speakers of the House of Commons and House of Lords in the UK have also shut down the UK parliament's TikTok account.

The turbine conundrum: Russia and Germany play blame game on the delivery of Nord Stream 1 turbine

As the winter season draws closer, the desperation of European nations, especially Germany is visible. Reportedly, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday visited a Siemens Energy factory in the country and stood in front of a gas turbine, bound for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that had been sent to Canada for maintenance.

Listening to 'evil' committed at Catholic-run schools in Canada felt like slaps: Pope

Pope Francis, who returned on Saturday from a six-day trip to Canada, has said that listening to tales of abuse at Catholic-run schools from Indigenous victims felt like "slaps".

Biden to sign second executive order to safeguard abortion rights

US President Joe Biden will sign a second executive order on Wednesday to protect abortion rights, The Guardian reported. Notably, the US Supreme Court had struck down the constitutional right to abortion in June.

First Ukrainian grain shipment completes checks in Turkey

A Russian and Ukrainian team on Wednesday completed a high-stakes inspection of the first shipment of grain from Ukraine since the Kremlin's invasion five months ago helped spark a global food crisis.