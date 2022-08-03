Taiwan's defence ministry says 27 Chinese warplanes enter air defence zone

In the aftermath of the United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, twenty-seven Chinese warplanes flew into the island nation's air defence zone on Wednesday (August 3). Pelosi and her delegation left Taiwan and headed to South Korea on her Aisa tour. After that, she will visit Japan.

Taiwan's defence ministry said in a tweet: "27 PLA aircraft... entered the surrounding area of (Republic of China) on August 3, 2022." The ministry informed that as many as six J-11 fighter jets, five J-16 multirole fighters and 16 SU-30 multirole fighters entered the air defence zone today.

Pelosi's historic visit to Taiwan has angered China and Beijing claims the self-ruled island country as its own territory. China even says that it will not hesitate in using use force to unite the two territories one day, in case it is required.

Previously, on Monday night, 21 Chinese military aircraft flew into the southwestern part of Taiwan's air defence zone. In an immediate response, Taiwan deployed anti-aircraft missile systems and also sent an air patrol to monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, the Chinese state television on showed footage of military drills conducted by the PLA's Eastern Theatre Command near Taiwan. The CCTV showed military planes taking off, naval warships on patrol, military vehicles and missile weapons participating in drills.

Although, there is no confirmation regarding when the video was recorded.

The spokesperson of Eastern Theatre Command, Shi Yi, said that the exercises were aimed to "shock and deter against the major escalation of the United States' recent negative actions on the Taiwan issue, and a serious warning to the Taiwan independence forces."

