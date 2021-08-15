'Together, we must show the world...': US President Joe Biden's message on India's 75th Independence Day

United States President Joe Biden hailed the India-US partnership as India celebrates its 75th Independence Day on Sunday (August 15). Biden said that partnership between the nations is "more important than ever" and added that together the countries must show the world that "two great and diverse democracies" can deliver for people everywhere.

"In this moment of great challenges and opportunities, the partnership between India and the United States is more important than ever. Together, we must show the world that our two great and diverse democracies can deliver for people everywhere," read a statement published by the White House.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day. He remembered the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for a free India. PM Modi also honoured the Coronavirus (COVID-19) warriors.

The White House's statement added, "On this day, August 15, 1947, India achieved its long journey toward independence, guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s message of truth and non-violence."

"Today, that foundational commitment to respecting the will of the people through democracy continues to inspire the world and is the basis of the special bond between our two nations," it further added.

"Over the decades, the ties between our people, including a vibrant community of more than four million Indian-Americans, have sustained and strengthened our partnership," the statement added.

"The friendship between our nations will continue to flourish and grow. I wish all those celebrating today, in India, in the United States, and throughout the world, a safe and happy Indian Independence Day," the statement by White House oncluded.