/Todd Blanche defends Trump's $1.8 billion 'anti-weaponisation' fund as Democrats accuse DOJ of rewarding political allies

Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche on Tuesday (May 19) defended the creation of a nearly $1.8 billion compensation fund designed for individuals who claim they were unfairly targeted under the administration of former President Joe Biden. Blanche faced sharp criticism from Democratic lawmakers during a Senate committee hearing, where opponents described the initiative as a politically motivated fund intended to benefit President Donald Trump's allies. "Let's be clear, what we're talking about is nothing short of the sitting president of the United States looting the Treasury for his own gain," said Senator Patty Murray. "This is corruption that has never been more blatant."

The Justice Department announced the ‘anti-weaponisation fund’ on Monday (May 18) as part of a settlement agreement after Trump dropped his lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service over the leak of his tax returns. Blanche insisted Trump would not personally receive money from the fund and rejected accusations that it would exclusively benefit Republicans or Trump allies. "Whether you're Hunter Biden or whether you're another individual who believed they were a victim of weaponization, they can all apply to this fund," he said, referencing Hunter Biden, who was convicted of gun and tax-related offenses while his father was president.

Blanche also declined to rule out compensation for Trump supporters convicted in connection with the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, including individuals accused of assaulting police officers. "Anybody in this country is eligible to apply if they believe they were a victim of weaponization," said Blanche, who previously served as Trump’s personal attorney and will appoint the five commissioners responsible for overseeing the fund. Trump issued broad pardons to many January 6 defendants shortly after returning to office last year. Blanche argued the fund was necessary to address what he described as politically motivated prosecutions during the Biden administration. "Compensate for what the Democrats and what Biden and what (former Biden attorney general Merrick) Garland did for four years."

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‘President’s consigliere’

Following his departure from the White House in 2021, Trump faced investigations led by special counsel Jack Smith over attempts to overturn the 2020 election and allegations related to mishandling classified documents. Blanche represented Trump in both legal battles before the cases were dropped after Trump won the 2024 presidential election. During the Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Senator Jack Reed compared Blanche to a mafia adviser. "You're the president's consigliere," the Rhode Island Democrat said.

Senator Chris Van Hollen also accused Blanche of acting in Trump’s personal interests. "And that's the whole problem," Van Hollen added. Trump, along with sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. and the Trump Organization, filed a lawsuit against the IRS in January seeking $10 billion in damages over the tax return leak. A former IRS contractor pleaded guilty in 2023 to leaking tax records belonging to Trump and other wealthy Americans to the media and was sentenced to five years in prison. Since beginning his second term, Trump has pursued several actions against perceived political opponents, including revoking federal funding, removing government officials, targeting law firms connected to past investigations, and advocating criminal probes into rivals.

Blanche questioned about the Epstein files

Blanche also faced questions surrounding files linked to late financier Jeffrey Epstein and ongoing investigations into potential sex trafficking cases connected to Epstein’s associates. When asked whether the Justice Department still had open investigations related to Epstein, Blanche replied sharply: “He’s dead.” “Any investigation into potential other bad guys will always be open if we have evidence that supports in any way, shape, or form that we can make a case,” Blanche added.