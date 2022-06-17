To seek support from tech firms, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky appears as hologram in Paris

Now, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has appeared in the form of hologram at a conference in Paris. The leader talked about 'Star Wars' and World War II while seeking aid from big tech firms on Thursday (June 16), media reports said. At the VivaTech trade show, Zelensky told the gathering that Ukraine is offering a unique chance to the technology firms to help rebuild the country as a complete digital democracy. The president seeks help on the terms of lend-lease. It is the way in which the US helped the Allies during World War II. In it, the aid was offered without payment on the understanding that the hardware would be returned.

While referring to the Russian forces as the bad guys in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise, Zelensky said, "It's unusual for presidents or heads of government to use a hologram to address people but this is not the only aspect of Star Wars that we are putting into practice. We will defeat the empire too."

The Ukraine’s government will also come up with the specifics of the plan to create a digital government at a conference in Switzerland in the near future, the leader said.

"No other country in the world will offer you such a chance to use the most advanced technologies at a state level. It's an experiment and a digital revolution, and the modernisation of the current system all at the same time," Zelensky said.

(With inputs from agencies)