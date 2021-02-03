TikTok to block users in Italy who say they are under 13

Popular video app TikTok has agreed with Italian authorities to block all users who gave their age as under 13.

It has also agreed to follow a set of instructions after the death of a 10-year-old girl was blamed on a breath-holding social media challenge.

Prosecutors in Palermo are investigating that case, which has led to increased scrutiny of children's use of social media platforms.

TikTok, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance.

The Italian regulator on Wednesday said TikTok had agreed to block all accounts in Italy from February 9, and to re-admit only users who provided a date of birth showing they were at least 13 years old.

The regulator said TikTok had also agreed to evaluate using artificial intelligence to detect under-age accounts.

Alexandra Evans, Tiktok's head of child safety in Europe, said it would also introduce a button into the app to enable members to report users who appeared to be under 13.

