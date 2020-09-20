TikTok says it already committed to government oversight of US data security

Video-sharing app TikTok said on Saturday it had already committed to the US government oversight of data security in the country. It added it was "disappointed" by the Trump administration's decision to ban it from US app stores from Sunday.

The ban is in response to a pair of executive orders issued by US President Donald Trump on Aug. 6 that gave the Commerce Department 45 days to determine what transactions to block from the apps he deemed pose a threat to national security. That deadline expires on Sunday.

The ban on new US downloads of the app, owned by China's ByteDance, could still be rescinded by Trump before it takes effect if the company seals a deal with Oracle Corp that addresses concerns about the security of users' data.

TikTok said that in its proposal to the US government, it has already agreed to measures like "third-party audits, verification of code security, and the US government oversight of US data security."

Commerce Department officials said they were taking the extraordinary step because of the risks posed by the apps' collection of data. China and the companies have denied US user data is collected for spying.

"An American Technology provider would be responsible for maintaining and operating the TikTok network in the US, which would include all services and data serving US consumers," TikTok added in the statement.

Meanwhile, the debacle seems to be coming to an end as the Chinese company has proposed for Oracle to be its US technology provider and Walmart as a commercial partner.

"We are pleased that the proposal by TikTok, Oracle, and Walmart will resolve the security concerns of the US Administration and settle questions around TikTok's future in the US," a spokeswoman for TikTok said.

The deal has been proposed to the Trump administration but has not received an official yes yet. However, Trump had earlier, while talking to reporters, hailed this deal as "fantastic".

"I have given the deal my blessing," Trump said. "I approve the deal in concept."

