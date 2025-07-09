/TikTok finds a mid-way: ByteDance considers launching a US-specific app - Name, date of launch, and all you need to know

TikTok is considering launching a standalone app for American users, which will be operated on a separate algorithm and data system from its global app, according to a Reuters report, citing unnamed employees of the social media platform.

The new standalone app will possibly pave the way for a possible sale orchestrated by US President Donald Trump, as per the report.

Currently, TikTok has been operating under strict deadlines over the past several months to build its algorithm according to the US-specific version.

Here's all you need to know about new app

The initiative by TikTok, known internally as "M2", according to the Reuters report, has to be launched by the September deadline. It could represent the biggest technical break between TikTok's US operations and its international business.

This change might also impact how 170 million American users access global content and how non-US creators make money on the platform.

The new app will be designed to function independently, which is similar to Douyin, a version of TikTok accessed by mainland China.

Moreover, people outside the US won't be able to find the new app in their app stores, according to the sources.

A US law, enacted in April 2024, aimed to ban TikTok in America as of January 19 if the platform remains controlled by its Chinese parent company ByteDance Ltd.

The people supporting the law argued that the app is a threat to national security as it raises data-privacy concerns.

However, Trump has been opposing the TikTok ban, delaying it multiple times as he stressed that the app helped him reach younger voters during the 2024 White House elections.