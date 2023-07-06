Tibetan leader Dalai Lama turns 88, receives birthday wishes from Indian PM Narendra Modi

The Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibet, celebrated his 88th birthday on Thursday, receiving warm wishes from various individuals and leaders around the world. Notably, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reached out to the Dalai Lama to convey his greetings on the special occasion.

PM Modi tweeted, “Spoke to His Holiness @DalaiLama and conveyed heartfelt greetings to him on his 88th birthday. Wishing him a long and healthy life.” Spoke to His Holiness @DalaiLama and conveyed heartfelt greetings to him on his 88th birthday. Wishing him a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2023 × Earlier, the spiritual leader also released a video message, in which he prayed “to be able to bring peace to the world and spread an understanding of the oneness of humanity.” × Why is PM Modi's birthday wish significant? The exchange of phone calls and public announcements between the Indian Prime Minister and the Tibetan spiritual leader hold significant diplomatic importance due to the strained relations between Beijing and the Dalai Lama.

The Chinese government refers to the Dalai Lama as a "splittist," while India has consistently emphasised the need for both sides to respect each other's sensitivities, interests, and concerns.

Although the Dalai Lama resides in exile, his followers in Tibet and around the world celebrate his birthday with great enthusiasm. The main temple of the Dalai Lama in Mcleodganj became the centre of festivities for the Tibetan community in exile today. The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, also attended the birthday celebrations. Dalai Lama: The symbol of resistance against China It is worth noting that since his voluntary retirement from his political role within the Tibetan government in exile in 2011, the Dalai Lama refrains from delivering any political messages on the occasion of his birthday. Instead, he focuses on his spiritual teachings and humanitarian endeavours.

Watch: Happy Birthday Dalai Lama: The 14th Dalai Lama turns 88 × Despite relinquishing his temporal authority, the Dalai Lama continues to symbolise the Tibetan resistance against Chinese rule in Tibet. However, Tibetans in exile have been concerned that the Chinese government might attempt to manipulate the selection of the Dalai Lama's successor. Despite being in exile for over six decades, the Dalai Lama maintains a significant following in Tibet.

To address this issue, the Tibetan government in exile has repeatedly emphasised that the Dalai Lama has the exclusive right to choose his successor.