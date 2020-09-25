Tibet, Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang: China's many wars

China is waging many wars -- and not just the ones on its borders. There are wars within -- that it's waging on its own people.

The three main that one can list are Tibet, Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang.



China has a population of a little more than 139 crore. The three regions of Tibet, Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang represent less than 4 per cent of China's population.

They are also three autonomous regions of China, and specific minority groups have a higher population here.

But China wants to change that. It has launched a relentless campaign of oppression, crackdowns, interment camps, indoctrination and coercion.

China's minorities face all of this.

TIBET

Thousands of people have been forced into labour camps in Tibet. China says they are being educated.

But the truth is they are being brainwashed, detained against will, forced into labour, and then shipped off to different parts of the country to do low-wage jobs.

It's a slave factory -- the idea is to force Tibetans to give up their linguistic, cultural and spiritual heritage.

China wants to erase their identity by forcibly assimilating them.

More than 500 thousand Tibetans have gone through this "training" this year alone. The training is always followed by forced labour.

Several thousands have already been sent to work in far flung cities and towns. Officials in Tibet have been gives quotas and targets -- they must send a specified number of Tibetans labourers.

Larger districts are supposed to supply more workers.

Some numbers have also been reported -- 1,000 from the Tibetan capital of Lhasa, 1,400 from Shee-ga-z, and 800 from Shannan.

Those who can't meet the targets are punished; those who do are rewarded.

Agents and companies are subsidised to organise transfers. The rates are fixed -- $74 for each labourer moved out of the region and $44 for those placed within Tibet.

In short, Tibetans are being trafficked, and this is a state sponsored racket.

INNER MONGOLIA

China wants to erase the unique identity of Mongolians. It is targeting their language.

Last month, a new order was issued that said school children must be taught in Mandarin, not the Mongolian language.

People protested even as students staged walkout. Parents pulled their children out of schools.

Online petitions were circulated. And China went after the protesters. They were threatened with arrests.

The demonstrations were suppressed. And those who still protested were put under surveillance.

Chinese officials also targetted the parents.

A WeChat message was allegedly issued by local authorities for Mongolian parents.

This was a warning. It said if parents didn't send their kids to school by the 17th of this month, they would lose access to government subsidies.

Banks were told to stop loans for the next five years to parents who didn't comply. High school students who did not attend classes were threatened with expulsion.

This is the punishment for protest in China.

XINJIANG



This can be termed as communist crackdown on steroids -- the world's biggest detention programme.

In mass internment camps, there is an open abuse of more than a million people. And for this, the world has slammed China.

But Beijing remains undeterred.

It is building more detention facilities -- close to 380 suspected detention sites have been found in Xinjiang.

At least 61 have expanded their area and 14 are still growing.

Also, China is believed to have incarcerated as many as one million Uighurs in recent years. And now it is razing down mosques.

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute has come out with an assessment. They used satellite images to study how Xinjiang is being changed. They have estimated that around 16,000 mosques have been destroyed in the last three years.

As many as 8,500 have been completely demolished.

Close to 30 per cent of the region's key Islamic sites have also been demolished.

How much more proof does the world need against China?