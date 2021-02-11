Three stranded in desert island for 33 days and surviving on coconuts, rats, rescued

Three Cuban nationals stranded on a desert island for about five weeks have been rescued by the US coast guard on an uninhabited Bahamian island.

The US coast guard found two men and a woman who were living in Anguilla Cay for 33 days after their boat capsized.

Also read | 'Pawns of war': Sailors, crew members of Australian ships stranded in China

Helicopter pilot Mike Allert told the Miami TV station WPLG that they were alerted by the waving of the flag and a "large cross" that they had put out.

Watch |

#BreakingNews @USCG is assisting 3 people who have reportedly been stranded on Anguilla Cay, Bahamas for 33 days. An Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew has dropped a radio, food and water. More to follow.#D7 #Ready #Relevant #Responsive #searchandrescue #USCG pic.twitter.com/D263ptTarz — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 9, 2021

"We were alerted to them by the flags that they actually had in addition to a large cross that they put out there for themselves," Allert said.

The group survived in the island by eating coconuts, conchs and rats, the US coast guard told the Florida Sun Sentinel.

The three people swam to the island after their boat capsized in rough waters.

They were located while the coast guard participated in a routine mission from the Florida Keys.

Allert said after he found the three people, a crew was sent to the island on Monday to provide them with water, food and a radio.

"Being out in those harsh elements for a long period of time, they were very happy to see us," Allert told ABC’s Good Morning America.

After their rescue, the three people were admitted to a medical centre, where no serious injury was detected.

"I cannot recall a time that we saved people who were stranded for over a month on an island. That is a new one for me," a coast guard official said.