Three British cabinet ministers accused of sexual assault: Report

More than 50 British Members of Parliament are reportedly facing allegations of sexual misconduct, The Guardian reported quoting the Sunday Times.

The report added that 56 MPs have been referred to the parliamentary complaints body in relation to around 70 different complaints since 2018.

The Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) was set up in the aftermath of the #MeToo movement. ICGS is a Parliament's mechanism for handling complaints of bullying, harassment or sexual misconduct.

Out of the total, at least three ministers are also on the list, although the 56 MPs have not been named.

A government spokesperson told the Sunday Times: "We take all allegations of this nature incredibly seriously and would encourage anyone with any allegations to come forward to the relevant authorities."

Recently, a British lawmaker from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ruling Conservative party who was convicted of sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy has resigned as a member of parliament, triggering a by-election that will be a test of Johnson's popularity.

Imran Ahmad Khan, 48, who represents the Wakefield area in northern England, had denied the allegation but was on Monday found guilty of assaulting the boy at a house in 2008.

Ahmad Khan was thrown out of the Conservative party when he was convicted. He plans to appeal the conviction.

(With inputs from agencies)