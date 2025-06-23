/Threat of attack by Iran prompts Middle East nations to shut air space: FULL LIST here

Amid the escalating tension of a strike by Iran on us bases in the Mideast, many countries have shut their air spaces and advised people to not venture out.

Bahrain in a post on X wrote, "The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place"

It has also urged citizens and residents to use main roads only when necessary in light of the recent developments.

Qatar also suspended air traffic as precautionary measure. In a statement the foreign ministry said. “The competent authorities announce the temporary suspension of air traffic in the country's airspace, as part of a set of precautionary measures taken based on developments in the region.”

The United Arab Emirates too have closed their airspace as reported by Flightradar24 amid the fear if Iran attacks.

Further to that, Kuwait has shut down its airspace temporarily, along with Bahrain and Qatar.

Meanwhile, Egypt Air has decided to cancel Egypt flights from Cairo Airport to the Arabian Gulf cities.

In a press release the company said, “In view of the events that the region is experiencing, and the closure of the airspace in a number of countries in the Arabian Gulf, it has been decided to cancel Egypt flights from Cairo Airport to the Arabian Gulf cities and vice versa until the situation stabilizes in the region.”

Iran attacks US air Base in Qatar

Qatar has strongly condemned Iran’s missile strike on the Al-Udeid Air Base near Doha, calling it a “flagrant violation” of its sovereignty and international law. The attack took place on Monday night (June 23), with loud explosions heard across central Doha and Lusail, according to reports from Reuters and AFP.

Iran’s state TV confirmed the launch of Operation Glad Tidings of Victory 'Bashar al Fateh', targeting US forces stationed at the base.