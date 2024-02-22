Thousands of AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon mobile users in US report network outages

Thousands of AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon mobile phone users in the United States reported network problems, data from Downdetector showed on Thursday (Feb 22) . By 4.30 pm, there were nearly there were nearly 32,000 AT&T outages reported in the country.

Meanwhile, Verizon reported over 1,900 outages by 5 pm. Representatives for both the companies have not commented on the network outage yet. A little over 1,300 users of T-Mobile also reported network problems, and more than 11,000 outages were reported for Cricket Wireless, which is owned by AT&T.

AT&T is the world's fourth largest telecommunications company by revenue and the largest wireless carrier in the US. Verizon is the second-largest network in the country.

In a post on social media platform X, the San Francisco Fire Department said that the AT&T outage was impacting people's ability to reach emergency services by dialing 911. "We are aware of an issue impacting AT&T wireless customers from making and receiving any phone calls (including to 911)," the fire department said.

Network outages spark meme fest on X

Thursday network outages sparked a meme fest on X. "Sooo is the world ending tonight or we just gonna accept that AT&T Is utterly failing all of us I need to know," X user Robbie Khader said in a post on X.

