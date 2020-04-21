This town in US is testing everyone for coronavirus

There's a small town in the United States where the researchers have begun testing an entire population for the novel coronavirus and its antibodies.

Bolinas, a wealthy beach town in Marin County, near Silicon Valley in northern California, raised funds to test all 1,680 of its residents, in partnership with University of California-San Francisco (UCSF).

Dr Aenor Sawyer, an assistant professor at UCSF and a Bovinas resident, said the town is uniquely situated to teach the medical community about how the disease spreads because it lies two miles (3 km) from a highway with no through road.

The tests are being offered for free.

There have been no confirmed coronavirus cases in Bolinas, but many residents are older than 60 and at higher risk from contracting COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

Telluride, Colorado, and Fisher Island, Florida, are two other wealthy towns providing free diagnostic tests for all their residents.