This man sold bogus aircraft parts. He is now arrested from outskirts of London

Jose Alejandro Zamora Yrala, accused of selling fake bogus jet-engine parts used in aircraft across the globe, was arrested on Wednesday (Dec 6) after top British fraud authorities raided his home, Bloomberg reported.

The report said that the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) arrested Zamora, the director of AOG Technics Ltd, at his home address on the outskirts of London. However, the agency did not identify Zamora as the individual arrested.

The report stated that SFO is working alongside the Civil Aviation Authority on the investigation into an aircraft parts supplier that serviced several major airlines.

The 35-year-old is the founder of AOG Technics, which is a London-based company. It allegedly supplied bogus parts that were used in at least 126 commercial aircraft engines around the world. The paperwork was apparently forged.

The company has supplied parts for the world's best-selling passenger aircraft engine (CFM56) and most-used cargo aircraft engine (CF6) since 2015.

In a statement, the SFO said that the parts were mostly sold to overseas companies that install airline parts, and to UK airlines, maintenance providers and parts suppliers.

'Very serious allegations of fraud'

Some planes have been grounded after aviation authorities in the UK, Europe and the United States have issued alerts to businesses who may have bought or installed AOG's parts.

"This investigation deals with very serious allegations of fraud involving the supply of aircraft parts, the consequences of which are potentially far-reaching," said Nick Ephgrave, director of the SFO.

"The SFO is best placed to take this investigation forward vigorously and we are determined to establish the facts as swiftly as possible," he added.

CFM56 engines are used on the previous generation of the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 aircraft.

Airlines affected include Ryanair, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Virgin Australia Airlines.