This diner in China is officially 'world’s highest restaurant in a building'

A diner in China’s Shanghai city has now broken the record for the "world’s highest restaurant in a building".

The Heavenly Jin restaurant, which is located on the 120th floor of the J Hotel Shanghai Tower, was adjudged the winner by Guinness World Records in February.

The restaurant is 556.36 metres (1,825 feet) above the ground. The previous record was set by Dubai's At.mosphere, which sits at a height of 441.3 meters. It's located on Level 122 of the world's highest building, the Burj Khalifa, and opened in 2011.

The J Hotel is located on the top floors of the Shanghai Tower, which at 632 metres (about 2,000 feet) is the tallest building in China and the third tallest in the world. It seats 256 diners and has five private dining rooms.

The J Hotel Shanghai Tower opened in mid-2021 and is owned by Jin Jiang International, one of China's largest state-owned hotel and tourism companies, it has 165 rooms, including 34 suites, and offers 24/7 personal butler service.

The hotel occupies an upper section of the Shanghai Tower but not the entire building.

As the world’s highest restaurant in a building, Heavenly Jin offers incredible views of the Shanghai skyline.

Their menu reportedly includes new takes on traditional classics that fuse elements of European, Japanese, and Chinese cuisine.

