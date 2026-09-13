/The rise of benevolent power: What BRICS Summit means for host nation India

The 18th BRICS Summit is being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi under India’s 2026 chairmanship. The bloc’s 11 members, partner countries and outreach invitees have come together to mark the event. According to experts the summit has been hugely successful. This can be gauged from the fact that all member countries and invitees unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026.

The declaration raised concerns over the continued escalation of tensions in West Asia and called for maximum restraint, as well as avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation.

The breakthrough significant as Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, having deep differences and competing positions on several regional and geopolitical issues agreed to the declaration.

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There were also bilateral meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jingping.

Taking about the success of the Summit Former MoS External Affairs and senior journalist MJ Akbar in an interview with The Sunday Guardian said, "the leadership provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, good institution always gets and asked by the quality of leadership. his principle stance that war is not a solution is not an easy task when half the world is at war but he has done so against the views of skeptics."

"He has also taken a very important stand which has already reflected in the India, Russia talks which is that the world cannot be held ransom to one currency," Akbar further said.

He further said that "sanctions and tariffs regime" are no more a threat to the BRICS countries . Nobody wants to exclude America from the table but US also must have to get a message that it has to cooperate in finding solutions for a better and more cooperative world. The era of unilateral decision making has to come to an end.

He then said PM Modi and Iranian President's picture walking together holding hands should radiate across several centers.