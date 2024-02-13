The coalition government in Pakistan is doomed to fail: Analyst

Following the contentious election last week, a potential alliance between Pakistan's two biggest political parties won't endure very long or provide any results, a political analyst told Reuters on Tuesday, February 13.

"I don't think any government which comes will be able to withstand the demand for other elections, better managed elections, more honest elections in the near future," former diplomat Zafar Hilaly, who is based in Karachi, told Reuters. "I don't see this coalition government lasting for a long time. Quite frankly, given the accusations that have been made regarding the elections, the integrity of elections," Hilaly said.

Following an inconclusive vote last week, Pakistan's two biggest political parties were compelled to work together in an attempt to build a coalition in the house, which is dominated by independents. Since then, they have been fighting over who will be prime minister. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the deceased former premier Benazir Bhutto's son, and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), neither gained enough seats to form a government on their own. With 93 of the 264 parliamentary seats declared, independent candidates supported by imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan constitute the largest group.

The backstabbing is probably going to make people more worried about the stability of the country, which is struggling with both an increase in violent extremism and an economic crisis.

According to Hilaly, Pakistan's military forces will be capable of managing the country's security issues, but the new administration would be unable to address the long-term economic issues facing the nation.

"The identical opposition that is in power today was in power six months ago, and I don't think they can handle the problem," he continued. "We literally are broke, bankrupt, and we borrow everything."