'The American dream': Biden nominates Julie Su to serve as secretary of labour

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Julie Su to lead the US labour department. If confirmed, she will become the first Asian American to serve in the cabinet at the secretary level in the Biden administration.

Announcing the nomination, Biden called Su 'the American dream', adding that she could help the Americans as the head of the labour department.

“Julie is the American dream. I think even more importantly, she’s committed to making sure that dream is within reach of every American,

“Julie is a tested and experienced leader, who will continue to build a stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive economy that provides Americans a fair return for their work and an equal chance to get ahead,”.

Su is a civil rights lawyer and has previously led California's labour department. She was the focal point of negotiations when labour and freight rail companies were embroiled in a logjam last year, which could have resulted in crippling strikes.

Biden reflected on the same and said, "She helped avert a national rail shutdown, improved access to good jobs free from discrimination through my Good Jobs Initiative, and is ensuring that the jobs we create in critical sectors like semiconductor manufacturing, broadband and healthcare are good-paying, stable and accessible jobs for all.”

Talking about her nomination, Su recalled her mother who came to America as an immigrant.

“Sixty years ago, my mom came to the United States on a cargo ship because she couldn’t afford a passenger ticket," said Su. “Recently, she got a call from the president of the United States telling her that her daughter was going to be nominated to be US labour secretary.”

52-year-old Su is currently employed as the deputy labour secretary. Though many experts believe that she was set to take the keys of the department after Biden won the White House, it was Marty Walsh who was given the responsibility.

Su already has the support of the Senate where Democrats are in majority. However, her main battle will be in the House of Representatives where the Republicans consider her work overseeing the department 'troubling' and 'anti-worker'.

