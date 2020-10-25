That's not how you talk about friends, says Biden on Trump's 'filthy' India remark

US President Donald's Trump's quip on 'filthy' India seems to have given his opponent Joe Biden to target him and score political points. Biden on Saturday tweeted from his personal handle and told Donald Trump calling India 'filthy' was not exactly how friends are regarded. The US has sizeable Indian-American population and his running mate Kamala Harris is of Indian origin. Trump's recent remark made news, especially in India.

In a reference to India Biden said in his tweet that he and Kamala Harris deeply valued the partnership.

"President Trump called India "filthy." It's not how you talk about friends—and it's not how you solve global challenges like climate change. @KamalaHarris and I deeply value our partnership—and will put respect back at the center of our foreign policy," he tweeted.

President Trump called India "filthy."



It's not how you talk about friends—and it's not how you solve global challenges like climate change.@KamalaHarris and I deeply value our partnership—and will put respect back at the center of our foreign policy. https://t.co/TKcyZiNwY6 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 24, 2020 ×

Donald Trump made the remark about India during the final presidential debate held just days ago. The remark came as Trump and Biden debated on environmental issues.

"We have best carbon emission numbers that we've had in 35 years," he said.

"But here's what we can't do.." he continued,

"..look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India. It's filthy," he said with a look of disdain on his face.

Apparently realising what he said. Trump added that the air was filthy. But this quip of his appears likely to be discussed everywhere, including among Indian-American voters in the US.

Donald Trump's remarks were not received well in India. They were widely discussed in news and also on social media.

Trump is known for his hawkish views even on climate change. Trump's main contention over years has been that USA must not be forced to bear greater burden as compared to other countries in the world. During the presidential debate, he appeared to reiterate his stance.

He has often in past, pointed at other countries whenever he was criticised for his actions such as US' withdrawal from the Paris Accords.