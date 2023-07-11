Thailand: Two killed, 11 injured as underconstruction elevated road collapses in Bangkok

At least two people were killed and 11 others were injured after an elevated road in Bangkok collapsed on Monday (July 10), the news agency Associated Press reported on Tuesday citing authorities in Thailand's capital city. The elevated road had been under construction since 2020. The report said that authorities had launched an investigation to find out the reason for the collapse.

Addressing a press conference, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipan said that the debris at the accident site was being removed after authorities confirmed that no one else was trapped. Sittipan added that it could take several days for the rubble to be cleared.

Inspecting the site, the governor further said the accident should not have happened. “Someone needs to be responsible for this because someone died...this wasn’t something unpreventable,” he added.

As per the Office of the Official Information Commission, the construction project (of the elevated road) was commissioned by authorities to Construction and Npa Construction.

Further details are awaited.

In May, a construction worker was killed and, five others were injured after a floor in a riverside condominium building in Bangkok’s Bang Sue district collapsed, a report by Thai PBS World said.

And in February, three workers were killed when a scaffold collapsed at a construction site of a hotel in the Khlong Toei district, the Italian Thai Development (ITD), which is responsible for the project, said.

(With inputs from agencies)

