/Texas man charged over alleged threats to bomb Turning Point USA event, kill Erika Kirk

A Texas man has been charged after allegedly making online threats targeting an upcoming Turning Point USA event and the organisation’s CEO, Erika Kirk. Jacob Wenske, 26, faces a third-degree felony charge of making a terroristic threat involving public fear of serious bodily injury or disruption. Authorities said the investigation began after a local newspaper shared a Facebook post promoting the TPUSA Women’s Leadership Summit, scheduled for June 5–7 at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter on the River Walk. Kirk is expected to appear as a keynote speaker at the event.

"I know exactly where to bomb," Wenske allegedly wrote in response to the post. According to investigators, Wenske also posted, "I can’t wait to be the valet for her escort," within the same online discussion thread. Authorities said he later sent an email stating, “Death to Erika Kirk and every single speaker there!! America will live on without those scum on this earth. Every Christian nationalist shall perish in the bombing that will take place at every single Turning Point rally and event.” Turning Point USA said it is continuing preparations for the summit while maintaining heightened security measures.

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In a statement to Fox News Digital, TPUSA spokesperson Matt Shupe said the organization treats all threats seriously. "The safety of our attendees, speakers, and staff is always our top priority. All TPUSA events include enhanced, multi-layered security measures enforced by both private security and local police," he said. "We refuse to let threats silence us. We look forward to a successful and inspiring gathering June 5–7 in San Antonio for 2,500+ ladies attending the Women's Leadership Summit!" Shupe added.