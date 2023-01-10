Tet Holidays 2023: Vietnamese Lunar New Year origin, holiday dates, traditions & everything you need to know

The Lunar New Year 2023 celebrations in Vietnam are gearing up to begin. There will be wonderful celebrations happening all around the nation. However, not many people are aware of the Tet festival's origin, its history, or the manner in which it is observed. Businesses will be closed and activities will be held as part of the celebrations. Tet, also known as Tet Nguyen Dan in Vietnamese, is regarded as the most significant and protracted holiday in Vietnam. To learn more about everything, continue reading.

The Origin of Tet Holidays 2023

Different nations have their own way of celebrating the Lunar New Year. Asian countries such as China and South Korea celebrate this holiday too however, the Vietnamese version of the Lunar Year is known as Tet. The origin of the Vietnamese Lunar Year is similar to that of the origins of the Chinese new year with some differences. For instance, in Vietnam, people prepare and eat traditional foods that have their own symbolic value.

Tet dates for 2023

This year in 2023, Tet will fall on 22 January however many businesses and other places will remain closed in Vietnam for seven days. Therefore, the holiday is from 20 January 20 to 26 January, 2023. The Lunisolar calendar determines the festival's date, which can fall any time between 21 January and 20 February. Although preparations generally start after the western new year, this year's Year of the Tiger transition to the Year of the Cat will officially start on 22 January.

Tet traditions, how is the Vietnamese Lunar New Year celebrated?

There are many ways in which the Vietnamese people welcome the Lunar New Year. The people follow old traditions to celebrate the festivities and bond with the family members on the special occassion. Families will be cleaning and decorating their homes to mark the Lunar New Year in Vietnam. As families prepare a feast to worship the three kitchen guardians and pray for a well-stocked kitchen for the rest of the year, this is often the time of year for family get-togethers.

During the Lunar New Year period, children and coworkers are frequently given red envelopes, or as called as "Li Xi" in Vietnamese. The importance of these red packets is that they are thought to represent vitality, happiness, and luck.

Tet bonus tradition on Vietnamese Lunar Year

As part of the celebrations for the Vietnamese Lunar New Year, it is customary to provide a Tet bonus to every employee. This gift may be a wage for a month or perhaps more. Due to the pandemic-related economic crisis, more than 30,000 firms countrywide reported Tet bonuses for the 2021 Lunar New Year, with an average value of US $280, down 5 per cent from the prior year.