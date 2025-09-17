/Terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione dropped: What state and federal charges does he still face in United Healthcare CEO's murder case?

A New York judge on Tuesday (Sep 16) has dropped the terror charges against Luigi Mangione but ruled that a lower murder charge will still remain on him. Prosecutors had tried to prove that Mangione killed health-care executive Brian Thompson and mention it as an act of terrorism, but the court said that they did not provide enough evidence for that claim.

What are the charges still on Luigi Mangione

Judge Gregory Carro announced the decision on Tuesday, that the second-degree murder and other charges will still charge against him. This means Mangione will not face the possibility of life imprisonment without parole under state law. Although, he still faces federal murder charges against him. The court order is seen as a setback for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who had pushed for a strong terrorism case.

The 27-year-old is accused of shooting Thompson, an UnitedHealth Group executive, outside a Manhattan hotel, last year. He was later caught at a McDonald’s restaurant in Pennsylvania.

What are Mangione’s charges in New York

Murder in the Second Degree, a class A-I felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, as class C felony, two counts

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class D felony, four counts

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony, one count

Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, a class D felony, one count

What are Mangione’s Pennsylvania charges

Possession of fraudulent document (ID), two counts

Possession of a firearm without a license, one count

Forgery, one count

Possession of a firearm, one count

What are Mangione’s Federal charges

Stalking, two counts

Murder through use of a firearm, one count

Using a firearm equipped with a silencer while committing a crime of violence, one count