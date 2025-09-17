/Terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione dropped: What state and federal charges does he still face in United Healthcare CEO's murder case?

Luigi Mangione is accused of shooting Brian Thompson, an UnitedHealth Group executive, outside a Manhattan hotel, last year in December. He was later caught at a McDonald’s restaurant in Pennsylvania.
A New York judge on Tuesday (Sep 16) has dropped the terror charges against Luigi Mangione but ruled that a lower murder charge will still remain on him. Prosecutors had tried to prove that Mangione killed health-care executive Brian Thompson and mention it as an act of terrorism, but the court said that they did not provide enough evidence for that claim.
Judge Gregory Carro announced the decision on Tuesday, that the second-degree murder and other charges will still charge against him. This means Mangione will not face the possibility of life imprisonment without parole under state law. Although, he still faces federal murder charges against him. The court order is seen as a setback for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who had pushed for a strong terrorism case.
Also Read - Luigi Mangione appears in New York court, terror charges dropped: Why did he kill UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
The 27-year-old is accused of shooting Thompson, an UnitedHealth Group executive, outside a Manhattan hotel, last year. He was later caught at a McDonald’s restaurant in Pennsylvania.
Prosecutors also argued that the killing was meant to send a message to the health-care industry and the public. But Judge Carro agreed with defense lawyers that the facts did not meet the legal standard for terrorism. After the hearing, Mangione, was seen dressed in prison clothing.