Ten dead and seven injured after collapse at China mining site, state media says

The Chinese state television channel CCTV reported on Saturday that a major accident took place at a coal mine in the northwestern province of CCTV. The mine faced a lot of damage when a section of a mountain collapsed and ending up killing ten people. Seven people were injured, and they were taken to the nearby hospital. CCTV added that the incident took place around 11:15 am local time (0315 GMT) and the local authorities have confirmed that the rescue operations have concluded.

"10 people died and seven were slightly injured", AFP quoted the local authorities.

The coal mine belonged to Shanxi Coking Coal Minbao group and the people present at the scene of the disaster said that the damage was caused "when a mountainside collapse occurred".

The collapse "buried these employees as well as vehicles", said CCTV in the report.

The company said that they will be collaborating with the local authorities in order to understand the cause of the accident and also confirmed that the official death toll was 10.

"An investigation is underway to determine the causes of the accident," the report added.

Parts of China has been facing floods in the recent past and that has made life tough for citizens in the area. Southern China went on to experience the most rainfall in almost 60 years amid fears of more disasters and Guangdong and Guizhou provinces were the worst affected areas.