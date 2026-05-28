/Temperatures may exceed 1.5°C by 2030 as Arctic warms over 3 times faster globally: UN Report

Global temperatures are projected to remain at historic highs over the next five years, with scientists warning that the internationally recognised 1.5°C climate threshold could be breached before the end of the decade. A new report by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the UK Met Office forecasts that annual average temperatures between 2026 and 2030 will range from 1.3°C to 1.9°C above pre-industrial levels recorded between 1850 and 1900. The report states there is a 75 per cent chance that the average global temperature during the five-year period will exceed 1.5°C. The WMO further estimates a 91 per cent likelihood that at least one individual year before 2030 will cross the mark.

Arctic Heating Accelerates Faster Than Rest of Planet

The report highlights the Arctic as one of the fastest-warming regions on Earth. Winter temperatures across the Arctic are expected to rise by around 2.8°C above the 1991–2020 average over the next five years, more than three-and-a-half times faster than the global average.

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Scientists further warned that rapid Arctic warming is likely to intensify the melting of sea ice in the Barents Sea, Bering Sea and Sea of Okhotsk during March, a key period for seasonal ice coverage. Melissa Seabrook, a climate scientist at the UK Met Office, told Reuters there was ‘very clear evidence’ that the climate was continuing to warm.

Extreme Weather Risks Continue to Grow

The report also projects wetter conditions across northern Europe, Alaska, Siberia and the Sahel, while the Amazon region is expected to experience drier weather conditions linked to drought and wildfire risks. According to AP, scientists said rising temperatures caused by the continued use of coal, oil and gas are increasing the frequency and severity of floods, droughts and heatwaves worldwide. A strong El Niño event is also forecast later this year and could persist into 2027. The warming of Pacific Ocean surface temperatures associated with El Niño typically raises global temperatures further and can contribute to record-breaking heat.

Temporary Breach Does Not Mean Paris Goals Have Failed

Scientists stressed that temporarily exceeding 1.5°C does not mean the Paris Agreement has formally failed, since the target is measured as a long-term average over two decades rather than a single year. However, researchers warned that every fraction of additional warming carries consequences for ecosystems, human health and infrastructure.

The report also indicates an 86 per cent chance that one year before 2030 will surpass 2024 as the hottest year ever recorded. Coral reefs, glaciers and Arctic ecosystems are considered particularly vulnerable even to small increases in global temperature.