/Fake 'Cockroach Janta Party' Android app flagged as critical malware threat, report warns

A fake Android application posing as the official app of the GenZ political organisation ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ has been flagged as a critical malware threat in a newly released cybersecurity report. The 33-page report, dated 22 May 2026, warns that the malicious application is a fully functional Remote Access Trojan (RAT) capable of infiltrating Android devices, stealing sensitive user data, intercepting communications and gaining extensive control over infected smartphones while appearing as a legitimate political platform. The report was prepared by the Threat Intelligence Team at TraceX Labs.

Brand Impersonation and Distribution Channels

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The report states that the legitimate ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ has no connection with the application and is itself a victim of brand impersonation. Threat actors are reportedly exploiting the organisation’s name and popularity among GenZ audiences to encourage installation. The malicious APK, identified as Cockroach.Janta.Party and approximately 5 MB in size, is being circulated through mainly three sources: WhatsApp forwarding chains, Telegram groups, and deceptive websites. A rogue domain, cockroachjantaparty[.]org, has been observed hosting a downloader page that mimics the party’s branding in order to mislead users into downloading the malware.

Device Intrusion and Permission Abuse

Once installed on Android devices running versions 8.0 to 14, the application presents a simplified interface designed to avoid suspicion while requesting elevated permissions. These include access to camera functions, SMS messages, call logs, contacts, and full device control. The most critical component highlighted in the report is abuse of the Android Accessibility Service, which allows the malware to read on-screen content such as OTPs, passwords, and banking details, simulate user interactions, bypass security prompts, and silently grant itself additional permissions.

Technical Capabilities and Data Exfiltration

Forensic analysis conducted by TraceX Labs indicates that the application contains multiple malicious modules, including components for contact harvesting, SMS interception, call log theft, media extraction, device fingerprinting, and network monitoring. The malware also incorporates a Command and Control infrastructure based on the Telegram Bot API, allowing attackers to blend malicious communication with legitimate encrypted traffic. Network analysis reportedly confirmed DNS queries linked to the rogue domain and early-stage data exfiltration of approximately 34 KB within minutes of execution, alongside multiple simultaneous HTTPS connections.

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