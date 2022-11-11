Taliban to send 15,000 Afghans to shepherd livestock in West Asian nations

The Taliban-administered Afghanistan government plans to send 65,000 Afghans to work in West Asia. The Taliban Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs said that of the 65,000 Afghan individuals to be designated for work outside the country, 15,000 shepherds will be sent to work in Turkey, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

The Taliban Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs also announced that it plans to hire 20,000 people to work on the Mes Aynak copper mine project, located at the site of a former Buddhist settlement 40 km southeast of Kabul in Logar province. The arrangements to send Afghans outside for work as well as the work at the Mes Aynak copper mine project were made under Afghanistan's democratically-elected Ashraf Ghani government but it was stalled following the Taliban's takeover of power.

An annual review of Taliban's rule in Afghanistan, published by London-based Chatham House points out a 'catastrophic economic cost' of the extremist group's takeover of power in Afghanistan. "Mass unemployment, a collapse of the housing market, and increased rates of malnutrition are only some of the many tangible signs of an economic catastrophe," the review states.

"The civilian government institutions that were previously the country’s largest employer are now unable to pay salaries even to the reduced number of remaining personnel. To make matters worse, Afghanistan’s agriculture sector has been affected by drought and natural disasters, such as flash floods and the June 2022 earthquake," it adds.

According to estimates by the United Nations Development Agency, 700,000 jobs have been lost in Afghanistan in the past year, raising concerns about the country’s rising unemployment since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.