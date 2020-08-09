Taiwan airlines offer sight-seeing flights during coronavirus pandemic

Taiwanese airlines are at it again -- compensating for the coronavirus collapse in travellers.

Earlier it was a fake itinerary where one could check in, go through passport control and security and even board the aircraft. But couldn't go anywhere -- just a travelling experience minus the travelling. Now it is the sight-seeing "flights to nowhere" on their passenger jets -- including flight attendant lessons for children.

The flights, operating from the headquarters of Taiwan's China Airlines in Taoyuan, are part of an innovative attempt by airlines to scramble up some extra cash at a time when their business has all but dried up.

Like most airlines around the world, both China Airlines and its main competitor Eva Air have had to mothball a huge chunk of their fleet as international travel evaporates during the pandemic.

The two also have a limited domestic business to fall back on.

In consequence, on Saturday, an Eva A330 from Taoyuan International Airport flew over Taiwan's northeast cape, circled Japan's Ryukyu Islands before returning home via the picturesque and rural southeast coast. The total flight time was two hours and 45 minutes.

Also read | Taiwan offers fake flights for travel-starved tourists

An economy seat is selling for around NT$5,288 (US$180) while business class costs NT$6,288.

The China Airlines flight lasts around two hours and will also fly into Japanese airspace before turning around to the eastern coast of Taiwan.

Further flights are planned in the coming weeks and both Eva and China Airlines say they have quickly sold out.

Local enthusiasm for the trips has been helped by the knowledge that there is currently little chance of catching the coronavirus on a Taiwanese flight.

The island has been held up as a poster child for how to beat the virus with fewer than 500 infections and just seven deaths despite its proximity and economic links to China.

Taiwan, which is blocked from joining the World Health Organisation by China, learned from the 2003 SARS outbreak to set up a sophisticated track and trace programme that swung into action as soon as the virus emerged.

It also virtually sealed its borders, something an island is in a much better position to do.

With widespread international travel unlikely in the foreseeable future, authorities have been encouraging Taiwanese to take domestic holidays instead.

Cruise ship companies have started to offer domestic trips around the island.