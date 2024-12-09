Damascus, Syria

After Bashar al-Assad fled Syria, the rebel forces who had stormed into the capital city of Damascus entered his palace on Sunday (Dec 8) and discovered a massive fleet of high-end cars which included Mercedes, Porches, Audis and Ferraris, reports said.

In the videos which went viral on social media, the looters were seen roaming around what was apparently the presidential palace's massive garage, filled with high-end roadsters from the private stash of the deposed dictator.

In one video, one eagle-eyed commentator was seen showing a coveted Mercedes-Benz which had gullwing doors.

The rebels found SUVs, motorcycles, ATVs and even an armoured truck when they entered the palace where they took selfies and fired guns in the air, as was seen in the videos shared on X.

I love watching the video footage of jubilant and outraged Syrians looting deposed President Bashar al-Assad’s palace, carting off Louis Vuitton-branded boxes and other luxury goods after the regime’s stunning collapse and Assad’s flight from the country.pic.twitter.com/nX50OivzWb — Jon Cooper ?? (@joncoopertweets) December 8, 2024 ×

Syrians ransacked Bashar al-Assad's abandoned presidential palace in Damascus today while others loot bags of CASH from central bank ?. Scores of people can be seen in one video within the palace's walls raiding cupboards of the president and his British-born glamorous wife… pic.twitter.com/lF1Bj5WRbK — Elijah ???? (@RealDigitalVybz) December 8, 2024 ×

What did the rebel soldiers find in Assad's palace?

The palace of Bashar al-Assad was a sprawling and blocky fortress made of marble and stone, perched atop a hill on the outskirts of Damascus.

It was once described by The Guardian as an “echoing monument to dictator decor".

The palace was abandoned after Assad fled by plane.

The rebel soldiers found it the best opportunity to rip off the richness of the place where the dictator and his family had spent 24 years like emperors.

In videos shared on X, men were seen taking away artwork and furniture while women - who were wearing hijab - were picking the bed linens and dishes.

In one video, the stocked armoury was seen filled with scores of submachine guns. “I imagine he and those close to [Assad] … thought: we have enough ammo! We are invincible! Nothing can shake us!" wrote the user who posted the video.

In another video, a bunker network was discovered by the looters which was hidden deep beneath the main structure. Empty cigar boxes and gun cases littered the concrete floors.

“He who fears the people digs hundreds of feet underground,” wrote the user, Abdullah Almousa, in Arabic.

The rebels did not just ransack the palace but also government buildings after the soldiers took off their uniforms and left their posts.

In one video, people were shown carrying what was described as sacks of “money and valuables” from the central bank.

“The smart people did not go to Assad’s palace for chandeliers, but to the bank for cash and gold!” wrote the user who shared the video.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, Syria, Iraq and non-state actors like Islamic State, among others. In this context, claims and counterclaims are being made online and offline. WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.