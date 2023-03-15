Syria's Assad reaches Moscow, to hold talks with Putin

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad reached Moscow on Tuesday where he will be holding talks with his ally Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia has been among the few allies of Syria during its period of political isolation and war.

The Kremlin, in its statement, confirmed that Putin and Assad will be holding talks in Moscow on Wednesday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian Arab Republic President Bashar Assad will hold talks in the Kremlin on March 15," the statement read.

"Topical issues of further development of Russian-Syrian co-operation in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as prospects for a comprehensive settlement of the situation in and around Syria will be discussed," said the Kremlin in a statement on Tuesday.

Syrian president's office confirmed his arrival in Moscow and stated that Assad was received by the Russian ambassador to Damascus Alexander Yefimov and Putin's special representative Mikhail Bogdanov.

A "large ministerial delegation" accompanies Assad, stated the Syrian presidency in a statement.

A military campaign was launched by Russia in Syria in 2015 which helped in turning the civil war's tide in favour of Assad with massive aerial bombardment of areas held by the opposition.

Since then, Moscow has expanded its military facilities in the country and built a permanent air base at Hmeymim in Latakia province, Syria.

The relations between Ankara and Damascus have been strained by the Syrian war, as the former has continued supporting the rebel groups which oppose Assad's regime.

However, analysts have stated that Moscow is making attempts to bridge the divide between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies)

