Switzerland: Five out of six missing cross-country skiers found dead, search on for last person

Five out of the six cross-country skiers who went missing in the Swiss Alps over the weekend have been found dead, according to a Reuters report citing police in the canton of Valais on Monday (March 11). The search operation for the last missing person is still ongoing.

The group of skiers, in the age bracket of 21 to 58, had left Zermatt on Saturday morning (March 9) with the aim of reaching the town of Arolla later that day. However, they went missing in the Tete Blanche mountain area.

A storm over the weekend further hindered the helicopters and rescuers from reaching the area, but on Sunday evening (March 10), a team was finally able to reach the spot via helicopter, police said in a statement.

At approximately 9:20 pm (2020 GMT), they located the bodies of the missing skiers.

While five of the skiers are believed to be from the same family, authorities have not yet released their identities.

A press conference is scheduled later on Monday (March 11) in Sion, the canton capital. The group's disappearance was reported by a family member who was supposed to meet them in Arolla on Saturday (March 9).

Zermatt is famous primarily for its proximity to the iconic Matterhorn mountain, one of the most recognisable peaks in the Swiss Alps.

This picturesque mountain resort town offers stunning views of the Matterhorn and serves as a popular destination for skiing, mountaineering, and hiking enthusiasts from around the world.

Zermatt is also renowned for its car-free environment, preserved traditional Alpine architecture, luxury hotels, and upscale dining and shopping options. Additionally, the Glacier Express, one of Switzerland's most scenic train routes, terminates in Zermatt, adding to the town's allure for tourists seeking breathtaking Alpine experiences.