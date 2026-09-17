/Sweden PM Kristersson resigns after centre-left bloc narrowly wins election

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has resigned after his right-wing bloc lost the general election narrowly to the centre-left opposition in the country's general election. He made the announcement in a post on the social media platform X on Thursday afternoon. The four-party leftist party bloc led by Magdalena Andersson of the Social Democrats emerged as a narrow winner with a margin of roughly 50,000 votes in a country of 10 million population. Andersson said that the Swedish people have voted for a new direction for the country.

"Now it is the speaker who will lead the next stage of the way to a new government. I am herewith requesting that I be relieved of the office of prime minister to allow that work to start immediately," said Kristersson in the statement.

In Sweden there are two major political blocs, with four parties on the right and four on the left, so Swedes are used to coalition and minority governments. The centre-left block secured 176 seats in the 349-seat Riksdag, Sweden's parliament; the outgoing four-party right-wing coalition won 173 seats.

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The Social Democrats have been the leading political force in the country since World War Two. Former Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s centre-left Social Democrats finished as the biggest single party, despite losing some support. She was Sweden's first female Prime Minister in 2021-2022 and was finance minister for seven years before that. But she still faces a huge task of bridging the ideological division between the four parties: the Social Democrats, the Left Party, the Greens Party and the Centre Party.

Kristersson, in his resignation, mentioned that the opposition faced a "complicated" task of forming the government, "because the parties' various statements before election day could pose obstacles". It took 37 days to form a government in 2022 after the election, and it took 134 days in 2018.