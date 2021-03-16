Super Sema, an African cartoon inspires thousands of black children

Meet Sema, an African super-hero with academic powers, or as she likes to call it, the power of STEAM

Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math

Sema lives in what's described as 'the neo-African-futuristic community of dunia' along with her brother. Sema uses her awesome powers to code world-changing apps, create energy from waste, engineer technological solutions for her family, develop virtual worlds, launch a space rocket, and if she's hungry --- she might just print 3D pizzas.

Apart from these skills, each episode of this show -- also teaches values that are important and relevant to children everywhere in the world.

Grit, resilience, determination, love for people and awareness about the environment.

It's a ground-breaking series on many levels. It is produced by a female-led team. The lead is a black female superhero. The show is set entirely in Africa. And all the voice artists are from Kenya.

In a world where children watching cartoons is always seen as a waste of time, this animated show is helping kids absorb knowledge & evolve beyond the confines of a classroom.

It is also inspiring thousands of black children to dream beyond what they think is possible.