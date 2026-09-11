/Suicide among girls aged 10–14 in US grows 4 times from 2007: Study

A silent crisis is deepening among young girls in America. Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among children aged 10 to 14 in the United States. But a new study has uncovered another deeply unsettling trend: suicide rates among girls in this age group have risen sharply, narrowing the long-standing gap between boys and girls.

The study, conducted by an American psychologist at San Diego State University, analysed federal data spanning 2001 to 2024 to examine gender patterns in youth suicide rates and identify areas where prevention efforts could be better targeted.

Suicide gap between boys and girls nearly disappears

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According to the study, the difference in suicide rates between boys and girls aged 10 to 14 in the U.S. had nearly disappeared by 2024.

The most striking finding was among girls. The suicide rate for girls in this age group increased almost fourfold between 2007 and 2024. The trend became even more pronounced in recent years.

Between 2018 and 2024, the suicide rate among boys aged 10 to 14 fell by 35%, while the rate among girls increased by 13%.

What is driving the rise?

The study did not establish a single, concrete cause behind the increase. However, its author pointed to smartphone access and social media exposure as potentially important factors.

The argument is particularly significant amid growing concerns about the impact of social media on children's mental health.

Young girls, experts say, can be exposed to relentless comparisons with peers and influencers, appearance-related pressure, cyberbullying and disrupted sleep.

Constant exposure to carefully curated images of seemingly perfect bodies and lifestyles can also affect how young people perceive themselves.

Social media and the pressure to fit in

For many young girls, social media can turn everyday experiences into a constant cycle of comparison.

The pressure to look a certain way, gain approval, receive likes or fit into a particular social group can contribute to feelings of inadequacy and anxiety.

The study's findings come against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, when children and teenagers spent significantly more time at home and, in many cases, increasingly relied on digital platforms for social interaction.

However, the researchers did not conclude that social media alone is responsible for rising suicide rates.

Instead, the findings point to a complex problem involving multiple social, psychological and environmental factors.

Meta faces growing scrutiny

The issue has also intensified scrutiny of social media companies in the U.S.

Amid lawsuits and growing concerns over the effects of social media on young users, Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has faced increasing pressure to strengthen protections for children and teenagers.

The debate centres on whether platforms should do more to limit excessive use, reduce harmful content and protect young users from online pressures.

Why the findings matter

The sharp increase in suicide rates among girls aged 10 to 14 is particularly concerning because this is a very young age group. It also highlights the need for gender-specific suicide prevention strategies, rather than assuming that the same interventions will work equally well for boys and girls.

Social media may not be the sole explanation for the trend. But its role in shaping children's social lives, sleep patterns, self-image and exposure to peer pressure makes it an issue policymakers, parents, schools and technology companies cannot ignore.

The study therefore serves as another warning sign: the mental-health crisis among children is evolving, and prevention strategies may need to evolve with it.