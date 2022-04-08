Study says people inoculated with booster dose recover more than three days earlier from Omicron than Delta

As per a new study, people who have been inoculated with a booster dose recover more than three days earlier from the Omicron variant of COVID-19 than the Delta variant.

Published in the Lancet medical journal, the study proved that the Omicron variant is less severe. It also confirms that those who have been infected by the variant are significantly less likely to lose their sense of smell.

For research, scientists used a free smartphone app called ZOE. To find out differences in how the two variants differ in making people sick, they used the app on which over 63,000 vaccinated Britons registered.

They had self-reported their symptoms of coronavirus from June 2021 to January 2022. A difference of 3.3 days was recorded between those who have been vaccinated plus boosted and had been contracted with the two variants.

While the recovery period for those infected with the Omicron variant was 4.4 days, the period for those infected with the Delta variant was 3.3 days.

Meanwhile, those had been inoculated with both doses but no booster shot recovered from the Omicron variant in 8.3 days in comparison to 9.6 days for the Delta variant as per the study.

Researchers said, "that the period of infectiousness might be shorter, which would in turn impact workplace health policies and public health guidance."

They will represent the study later this month at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in Lisbon.

"Recent data from the app show no change in symptoms in BA.2 compared to BA.1," according to study author Cristina Menni of King's College London.

Scientists also found out that getting infected with the Omicron variant increases the risk of getting a sore throat by 55 per cent.

However, Omicron patients are 25 per cent less likely to be admitted to a hospital in comparison with Delta patients.

