Over 250 passengers flying from London to Mumbai have been stranded in Turkey after a Virgin Atlantic flight (VS358) diverted to Diyarbakır Airport. The emergency diversion was done due to a medical urgency, and the passengers were stuck for over 40 hours. The stranded passengers included Indian nationals as well.

On Thursday (Apr 3), as quoted in ANI, Virgin Atlantic flight spokesperson said, "If approvals are not received, we plan instead to provide a bus transfer for customers to an alternative aircraft at another Turkish airport tomorrow to complete our customers' journey to Mumbai."

"In the meantime, passengers are being provided with overnight hotel accommodation and refreshments in Turkey while we work towards a resolution, and we will keep all customers informed as soon as new updates become available," the spokesperson added.

The Mumbai-bound flight is set to depart from Diyarbakır Airport at 12:00 local time today, according to the airline.

The Indian embassy in Turkey also looked into the matter and tweeted, "Embassy has been constantly pursuing the matter relating to the emergency landing of Virgin Atlantic flight from London to Mumbai at Diyarbakir Airport in Türkiye. Thanks to our efforts, all stranded 99 Indian passengers were issued temporary visas yesterday night. Hotel accommodation, meals & medical assistance provided by authorities. The Airline is arranging a Flight No. VS1358, which is departing at 12:00 PM from DIY Diyarbakir Airport."

Nandini, an X user, wrote, "My sister is on the same flight… Why should we book these reputed airlines of foreign origin who cannot arrange an alternative flight for the last 40 hours? No help, not much food, no support."

She further emphasised how even accommodation was provided only after 24 hours of being stuck at the airport.