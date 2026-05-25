/Strait of Hormuz 'control map' by Iran creates a major sovereignty dispute

Iran released a new map showing the Strait of Hormuz under its control. The Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), which was set up earlier this month to control marine traffic in and out of Hormuz, announced that the region was being placed under the "oversight" of its armed forces. It spans more than 22,000 square kilometres, extending into the territorial waters of Oman and the UAE. The eastern line runs from Kuh-e Mubarak to just south of Fujairah in the UAE, while the western line runs from the western tip of Iran's Qeshm island to Umm Al Quwain, also in the UAE. The Emirates has described the said lines made by Iran as "nothing but fragments of dreams." According to the PGSA, "transit through this area for the purpose of passing through the Hormuz Strait requires coordination with, and authorisation" from the body.

Why the Hormuz "control map" matters



The "control map" represents a major political shift as it means that the Strait of Hormuz has gone from being a heavily contested war zone to a state-administered permit and toll regime. This change leads to a sovereignty dispute as the PGSA map claims regulatory jurisdiction over the international shipping lanes that legally fall within the territorial waters of Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). While Oman is a United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) signatory and guarantees "transit passage", Iran has never ratified UNCLOS and asserts that all transit through this zone now requires formal PGSA authorisation.

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How does the Strait of Hormuz crisis affect the world?



The Strait of Hormuz has become a major pain point for the world ever since Iran closed it following the first strikes by the US and Israel. This has led to an upheaval in the global oil market, with prices skyrocketing. The waterway acts as the transit point for the transport of one-fifth of the world's oil supply. US secretary of State Marco Rubio slammed Iran for trying to control the Strait and accused it of trying to levy tolls and persuade Oman to join it. Calling the idea "unacceptable", Rubio said that no country should accept it. "If that were to happen in the Straits of Hormuz, it will happen in five other places around the world," Rubio added.

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