/US-Iran deal signing in a few days, terms of agreement being finalised: Reports

US media outlets reported on Sunday that the peace agreement with Iran is not likely to be signed today, as the details of the agreement are still being negotiated. A senior administration official was quoted as saying that details of the agreement are still being finalised.

Another official said that Iran has committed in principle to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and disposing of its stockpile of enriched uranium.

An Axios report, citing a senior Trump official, said a deal is not expected to be signed on Sunday due to ongoing back and forth over certain parts of the agreement.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is also reported to have approved the broad template of the agreement,” the official told Ravid.

‘Disarming is ‘unacceptable’, amounts to ‘annihilation’

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem on Sunday urged the Lebanese government to abandon direct talks with Israel.

The Islamic Resistance, the military wing of Hezbollah, quoted Qassem as saying that disarming Hezbollah is “unacceptable” and amounted to “annihilation”. It also said that direct negotiations are “unacceptable” and represent a “victory” for Israel.

Lebanon is preparing for a new round of talks with Israel early next month.

Naim Qassem has also called upon the Lebanese government to “reverse the decisions it has taken to criminalise the resistance”.

Iranians face power blackouts, urged to curb use

Iran is reeling under long powercuts after US-Israeli attacks on power plants damaged them, said Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref.

Some power plants “cannot provide the production needed by the industry, and we are forced to supply them with electricity from the grid”, Aref was quoted by state-linked ISNA as saying.

“Our general discussion is on using energy optimally and appropriately,” he added.

The oil minister urged Iranians to limit fuel consumption earlier this week after damage to energy infrastructure.

‘Israel seeks freedom to attack Hezbollah under deal’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pressed President Donald Trump to maintain Israel’s freedom to attack Hezbollah in Lebanon under a memorandum of agreement with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

“President Trump made clear that he will stand firm in the negotiations on his longstanding demand for the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear programme and the removal of all enriched uranium from its territory, and that he will not sign a final agreement without these conditions being met,” the source added.

President Trump said if he makes a deal with Iran, it will be a “good and proper one.”

“It isn’t even fully negotiated yet. So don’t listen to the losers, who are critical about something they know nothing about.”