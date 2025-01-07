Seven US states have declared emergency in response to massive winter blizzard, named Storm Blair, leading to power outages, flight cancellations and road blockages. Kansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Arkansas, and parts of New Jersey were among most-affected regions Monday (Jan 6); facing crisis of a scale never seen over the last 14 years. Authorities said capital Washington DC could witness snowfall of up to 16 inches, coupled with freezing rain and sleet.

Caused by sweeping cold air from the North Pole, the blizzard is reported to have claimed at least five lives so far.

Storm Blair causes massive disruption

According to media reports, heavy snowfall and storm caused over 1,300 flight cancellations, and knocked over 250,000 homes and businesses out of power.

The Reagan National Airport alone reported over 400 flight cancellations, with Dulles International reporting 155, and Baltimore-Washington International recording 203 cancellations.

National Weather Service in a warning said that there are risks of Hypothermia if precautions are not taken. It also warned of extreme cold in areas like southwest and south-central Alabama, southeast Missouri, and northwest Florida. The alert said mercury in these regions may dip to as low as minus 8 degrees Celsius.

A spokesperson for Virginia governor’s office said the authorities were “preparing for the worst.” Meanwhile, The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued an alert form January 6-10, saying additional demand during this period may cause disruption to power grid.

Authorities have warned people to stay indoors and dress in layers. "Dress in layers and avoid going outside unless necessary," read a weather advisory.

The storm was expected to move eastwards, further plunging daytime temperatures significantly and prolonging hazardous conditions.

The storm is considered most disruptive winter event in over a decade in the country, triggering extreme weather patterns last seen in 2011.

(With inputs from agencies)