Steven Mnuchin, former treasury secretary, shows interest in acquiring TikTok

Steven Mnuchin, the former Treasury Secretary, announced on Thursday (March 14) his plans to assemble a team of investors for a bid to acquire TikTok, the Chinese-owned social media platform.

This development follows a recent House measure aiming to ban TikTok or compel its sale to a US-based owner.

Speaking to CNBC on Thursday morning, Mnuchin expressed confidence in TikTok's potential as a business, despite its current lack of profitability. He emphasised the platform's considerable intrinsic value, indicating his intention to pursue its acquisition.

Also read: TikTok CEO reacts to US House vote on app

Mnuchin emphasised that existing US investors in TikTok would be offered the opportunity to retain their stakes, with no single entity holding more than 10 per cent control. However, he refrained from disclosing any individuals involved in the team he is assembling.

He voiced skepticism regarding the feasibility of a US company owning TikTok within China, citing Chinese regulatory barriers. Mnuchin remarked, "There's no way that the Chinese would ever let a US company own something like this in China."

Despite Mnuchin's interest, ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, faces significant regulatory hurdles in selling to a foreign entity due to Chinese government restrictions imposed in 2020. TikTok is considered a sensitive technology by Chinese authorities, who have expressed opposition to any forced sale that would involve transferring ownership to a foreign entity.