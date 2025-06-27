/Stephen Miller raising red flags over investment in firm helping ICE deportations: Report

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller made a large financial investment in Palantir, a tech company that could make millions of dollars under US President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies, said watchdog group Project on Government Oversight. Palantir plays a substantial role in the work of US immigration officials. Since Miller works closely with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) department, his investment in the firm is raising red flags.

According to Miller’s public financial disclosure report, he owns between $100,001 and $250,000 in assets at the company. He reportedly bought the stocks in 2021, after Trump left the White House following his first term in office. However, he enacted his plan to ramp up immigration enforcement sometime before.

Last month, the Trump administration tapped Palantir to build a massive system that would allow federal agencies to share their data with each other in a better manner. The huge database would serve as a surveillance tool for the United States. The company is also set to be involved with the US Navy's warship-building efforts.

Miller’s role in Immigration and Customs Enforcement and his financial stake in Palantir raise concerns over potential conflicts of interest. Any update of digital systems at the DHS could make Palantir a likely beneficiary.

Trump's immigration crackdown is already likely to make profits for many surveillance and private prison companies. Now, one of his closest advisers may also become a beneficiary.

Virginia Canter, chief counsel for ethics and anti-corruption at Democracy Defenders Fund, told Project on Government Oversight that Miller was walking a thin line. “If he hasn’t stepped over the line, he’s just on the verge of it,” Canter said.