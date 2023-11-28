Stay indoors, German authorities tell people amid deadly winter

Authorities in western Germany have appealed people to stay indoors on Tuesday (Nov 28) after intense winter weather killed two people. The authorities have warned of life-threatening danger after burst of winter weather has turned roads into hazardous stretches. This has led to several accidents and also cases in which people were trapped in their vehicles. Falling tree branches have added to the bad situation.

In the Schwaebisch Hall district in Baden-Wuerttemberg state a 71-year-old man died after a collision on a snowy road on Monday. According to the police, the man, who was driving a vehicle lost control of the vehicle as a result of which the vehicle entered the lane with oncoming traffic.

Another man, a 54-year-old driver died in an accident near Denzerheide in Rhineland-Palatinate.

To the west of Hesse, in Rheingau-Taunus district, 100 people were evacuated from their vehicles. Seventy people were trapped on road near Linienbad.

"My urgent appeal: Be sure to stay at home on Tuesday. Please do not go for walks in the forest either: there is an acute danger to life from broken branches and falling trees," said the district's administrator in a statement.

According to the German Meteorological Service DWD (Deutscher wetterdiesnt) there will be snow and sleet again in many federal states today. The weather service has said that this weather will persist for some days.

The western state of Hesse was especially hit due to snowfall and icy roads. There were power cuts as trees fell on power lines in some places, reported AP.

Across the state, there were reports of road accidents that caused injuries and collapse of trees due to weight of the snow.

In the state of Saxony-Anhalt, a school bus skidded into a ditch on Tuesday morning. There were 16 children on board. AP cited police who said that one child was injured.