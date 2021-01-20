Starbucks customer gets $13,000 compensation over 'slanty' eyes drawing on cup

A Starbucks cafe in Dublin has compensated an Irish customer of Thai heritage almost $13,000 for a drawing of ''slanty'' eyes on a cup made by an employee.

The incident took place when Suchavadee Foley ordered a chai matcha latte from Starbucks Tallaght but the cup in which it was served had a drawing of ''slanty eyes''.

The Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) found Foley had been a victim of racial abuse as it was "clear that the visual depiction relates to her race".

Adjudication officer of the commission Kevin Baneham said the incident ''is as offensive and as unimaginative as a 19th century Punch cartoon”.

The Dublin outlet said, "complainant had not been treated less favourably and others would have drawings composed of them".

The employee accused of making the drawing on the cup is from Brazil and she drew a smile because she thought the customer was glamorous.

A spokeswoman for Starbucks said it was "deeply sorry".

"We have no tolerance for discrimination of any kind at Starbucks," she said.

"We accept the adjudicator's conclusion that our partner did not intend to harass this customer and we have retrained the team at this store to ensure this does not take place again."