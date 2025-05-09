Cricket Australia is keeping close tabs on the Aussie players and coaching staff currently working in India and Pakistan as diplomatic tension between the two neighbours escalates. As per a statement released on Friday (May 9) by Cricket Australia, it is closely monitoring the situation in Pakistan and India while in touch with the government and diplomats. Both India and Pakistan are nearing a war after India retaliated against Pakistan for killing at least 26 people (mostly tourists) on April 22 in Pahalgam.

Advertisment

CA keeping close tabs

"We continue to closely monitor the situation in Pakistan and India, including obtaining regular advice and updates from the Australian Government, the PCB, BCCI and local government authorities, and maintaining communication with our players and support staff currently in the region," CA said in a statement on Friday morning.

On Friday, the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) was reportedly suspended due to ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan as the two nations near a war. After the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in Dharamsala was called off on Thursday due to “technical reasons,” it was assumed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could take necessary precautions for player safety. However, it has now emerged that the IPL 2025 season will be suspended with immediate effect, with further details awaited.

Advertisment

ALSO READ | Indo-Pak War | 'We are proud,' Neeraj Chopra reacts on Indian defence forces' swift reply to Pakistani attack

"It does not look nice that cricket goes on while the country is at war," a BCCI official told PTI, confirming the suspension of the league, which was to wind up on May 25 in Kolkata.

What next for IPL 2025?

Advertisment

While there is no official word on when the IPL 2025 will resume, it is expected that BCCI will move quickly to explore the options as the calendar for players (especially Indian) is tight. The BCCI could move the rest of the IPL 2025 to a foreign country, like it has in the past or wait for a window of 2-3 weeks in the coming months to finish the tournament.