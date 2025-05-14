Published: May 14, 2025, 08:31 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 08:31 IST

Story highlights Cricket South Africa (CSA) has reportedly retreated on its stand of early return for Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) bound players after a high-level meeting. World | Cricket | Sports

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has reportedly retreated on its stand of early return for Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) bound players after a high-level conversation within the board. With South Africa participating in their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) final, CSA, South Africa's apex cricketing body, had demanded that players playing in the IPL 2025 return by Ma 26. However, with the IPL 2025 rescheduled, there was an interest from certain players to stay in India to complete the season.

"Yes, we want the Test players back on 26th, but hence I say the matter is getting finalised by higher-ups," Enoch Nkwe, the CSA Director of Cricket, clarified to Cricbuzz on Wednesday (May 14) morning. "(We) can't confirm yet until the matter is settled between the two governing bodies (CSA and BCCI)," the CSA official said.

On Tuesday, CSA announced the squad for the WTC final against Australia, starting on June 20 at the iconic Lord’s cricket ground. This squad includes several players representing IPL franchises and were set to return home on May 26 after completing the season.

However, the India-Pakistan near-war situation saw the IPL extended by a week, meaning players had to make a decision to either return on the earlier deadline day of May 26 or seek an NOC from the board.

While CSA was first against the extension, it seems there has been a breakthrough in the conversation, and players will stay with their franchises if they vow to.