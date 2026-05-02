/Spirit Airlines shutdown: US airlines jump to ‘rescue’ amid travel chaos

Spirit Airlines on Saturday (May 2) announced that it had begun “wind-down” operations amid fuel crisis triggered by the Iran war. As the airlines cancelled all their flights, chaos erupted for passengers who had bookings. Amid travel chaos in the United States, American Airlines stepped in, offering “rescue fares” to those affected by Spirit Airlines shutdown. JetBlue has also announced that it would offer help to those whose travel plans were disrupted following sudden flight cancellations by Spirit Airlines.

‘Rescue fares’

In a statement, American Airlines said, “If your travel has been impacted, American Airlines is offering rescue fares in Main Cabin on select routes to help Spirit customers reach their destination.”

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While JetBlue posted on X, “We know that uncertainty is never easy. We’re here to help if Spirit Airlines’ operations are suspended and your travel plans are disrupted.” In a separate post, it added, “If your trip has been impacted, we’re here to keep you moving.”

United Airlines also said that it was offering “price-capped, one-way tickets from most cities where Spirit flew.”

Why is Spirit Airlines shutting down?

Low-cost American carrier Spirit Airlines on Saturday (May 2) said that it has cancelled all flights as part of an “orderly wind-down of operations”, citing a sharp rise in jet fuel prices. This comes after the airline, which had been preparing to emerge from its second bankruptcy in a year, failed to secure a White House bailout. Its parent company, Spirit Aviation Holdings, confirmed that the shutdown is effective immediately.

Spirit’s President and CEO Dave Davis said the company had “reached an agreement with our bondholders on a restructuring plan that would have allowed us to emerge as a go-forward business.”

He added, “However, the sudden and sustained rise in fuel prices in recent weeks ultimately has left us with no alternative but to pursue an orderly wind-down of the Company.”

“Sustaining the business required hundreds of millions of additional dollars of liquidity that Spirit simply does not have and could not procure. This is tremendously disappointing and not the outcome any of us wanted,” he said.