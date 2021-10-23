Spain’s former king Juan Carlos ‘injected with female hormones’ to control his sex drive: Ex-cop

Spain’s former king Juan Carlos was allegedly “injected with female hormones by Spanish secret service to control his rampant sex drive”, an ex-police chief has sensationally claimed.

Jose Manuel Villarejo, an ex-police commissioner currently on trial over blackmail allegations, told a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday that Spain’s National Intelligence Centre (CNI) had to administer the 83-year-old exiled monarch “female hormones and testosterone inhibitors to lower his libido.”

Giving reasons for the extreme action, Villarejo said Carlos’ sex drive was considered as “a problem for the state” because he was such an “ardently passionate person,” Spanish media reported.

During the hearing, the former police chief said he had been tasked to recover medical reports relating to scans that Juan Carlos had while he was undergoing treatment for a benign tumour.

He said, “There were traces not of bromide (a sedative) but of testosterone inhibitors.”

The revelations come after a Spanish author and military historian Amadeo Martinez Ingles wrote a book entitled ‘Juan Carlos: The King Of 5,000 Lovers’, detailing evidence of his sexual history and describing the king as a "rampant sex addict".

It has been speculated that the former king has had intimate relations with over 5,000 women, including Danish-German philanthropist Corinna Larsen, Spanish singer Sara Montiel, Belgian governess Liliane Sartiau and Italian princess Maria Gabriela de Saboya, besides his wife, Queen Sofia.

Villarejo’s trial opened this month, in which he is accused of having covertly recorded conversations with the elite for the purposes of blackmailing or ruining their reputation on behalf of other powerful clients.

He denied having any involvement in the effort to bring Juan Carlos’ notorious sex drive under control and said he found out about it from Corinna Larsen, a former lover of the ex-monarch now living in London.

The former king reigned from 1975 to 2014, but abdicated his throne for of his son. He fled Spain for Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, last year amid a multi-million dollar corruption scandal.

(With inputs from agencies)